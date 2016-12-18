Hyderabad

TS distributes clothes to Christian families



A week before Christmas, the State government has started distributing clothes to Christian families, who are below the poverty line, through local Churches spread across the city, as part of the clothes distribution scheme.

A total of two lakh families would be supplied clothes before December 25 — one lakh in Hyderabad and another lakh in the districts.

While the distribution started on Sunday, it was expected to be completed by December 20.

The clothes were dispatched a few weeks ago.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was expected to hold a Christmas feast for Christian leaders and other families to celebrate the season of joy. The feast would be held at LB Stadium on December 20.

The State government started the festival support scheme last year.

