TS Police Academy bags Union Home Minister’s Trophy

HYDERABAD: The Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy Telangana State Police Academy has bagged the first Union Home Minister’s Trophy for the Best Training Institution in the country for Gazetted Officers for the year 2014-15.

The declaration came from the Bureau of Police Research and Development, Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday and the award carries a running trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 20 lakh as grant-in-aid for infrastructure development, said a press release.