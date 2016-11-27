Hyderabad

TS Police Academy bags Union Home Minister’s Trophy

more-in

HYDERABAD: The Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy Telangana State Police Academy has bagged the first Union Home Minister’s Trophy for the Best Training Institution in the country for Gazetted Officers for the year 2014-15.

The declaration came from the Bureau of Police Research and Development, Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday and the award carries a running trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 20 lakh as grant-in-aid for infrastructure development, said a press release.

Post a Comment
More In Hyderabad
award and prize
police
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2016 1:22:32 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/TS-Police-Academy-bags-Union-Home-Minister%E2%80%99s-Trophy/article16707890.ece

© The Hindu