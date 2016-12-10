TS Christian Council’s Prayer Day today

more-in

Founder-Director of the Jesus Calls Ministries will address a gathering at a prayer meeting being convened by the Christian Council of Telangana, titled ‘Telangana State & National Prayer Day’ at the Parade Grounds here on Saturday, from 4 p.m.

Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao will be present at the meeting that is expected to draw a massive gathering, said Bishop John Gollapalli, a Free Methodist and In-charge for South India, while Rev. K.M. John, a Baptist said it would mark the coming together of believers from all Christian denominations.

Bishop John said: “We will pray for the welfare of society as a whole, for people of the state, the nation and the world,” he said.

Rev. Y. Mohan Babu of the Pentecostal, the Council’s general secretary, who belongs to the Pentecostal denomination said it was prayer and service of the entire population that the Bible wanted them to do.

Pastor V.J.H.S. Nelson from the twin cities and Vidya Sravanthi, an advisor, also spoke.