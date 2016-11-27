TS Cabinet to go into huddletoday on demonetisation

more-in

The Council of Ministers of Telangana will meet at the Secretariat on Monday afternoon to discuss the post-demonetisation issues and the situation arising out of the Centre's decision.

According to officials, the meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would also discuss the measures to be taken to address problems arising out of the demonetisation of higher denomination currency notes. Revenue collection in the State, both tax revenue and non-tax revenue, has gone down drastically following the Centre's decision.

It was stated that the revenue from commercial taxes, excise, registration and stamps, motor vehicles and others had taken a severe beating, although the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, other local bodies, and the Hyderabad Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board had netted notable income as people were allowed to clear their dues in demonetised currency notes.

As for their collections, the GHMC has netted over Rs.246 crore and gram panchayats about Rs. 51 crore. Two power distribution companies, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and others have also collected some revenue, which otherwise would have been remained unpaid.

Sources said the Cabinet meeting would focus on the steps to be taken to improve revenue from sectors such as real estate as it was linked to many other sectors. The meeting was also expected to zero in on the next Chief Secretary of the State as incumbent Rajiv Sharma will be demitting office on November 30.

Five-member panel

At a review meeting held with senior officials on Sunday, the Chief Minister observed that the Government could not remain a mute spectator to the situation arising out of the demonetisation. “There cannot be any stalemate in transactions since it concerns lakhs of people in the State,” he said.

The Chief Minister constituted a five-member committee with senior IAS officers to work out modalities for preparing a policy towards cashless transactions (e-payment). The panel includes Principal Secretary Suresh Chanda, Secretaries Navin Mittal and Jayesh Ranjan and District Collectors M. Raghunandan Rao (Ranga Reddy) and Surendra Mohan (Suryapet). Secretary in the CMO A. Santi Kumari would represent the CMO on the committee.

The Committee would prepare a job chart to the Collectors in the face of situations such as demonetisation. The Chief Minister asked the Chief Secretary to instruct the Collectors to involve bankers in making people move towards cashless transactions in future. He asked Finance Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao to prepare a detailed note on the impact and other aspects of the demonetisation and table it before the Cabinet on Monday.

Ministers and senior officials participated in the meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan.