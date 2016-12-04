TS CS asks employees to go the ‘cashless’ way

more-in

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary to the Telangana Government K. Pradeep Chandra has asked Government employees to become acclimatised to going the ‘cashless’ way and said that from the month of January 2017 there would be no cash component in the disbursement of salaries of Government employees.

Whatever currency was received would be sent to the rural areas, adding that employees, intellectuals and those who were tech-savvy could opt for the ‘cashless’ route, he said at an awareness and orientation workshop held at the Secretariat on Saturday. He said that in the context of the Centre driving towards a cashless society, it was time for citizens to attune themselves to getting used to go cashless and carry only a bare minimum of currencynotes with them. He underscored the need for such a system to be taken to, on a mission mode, saying that the State would benefit from it.