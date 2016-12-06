TRSMA wants fee reimbursement scheme in private schools

: The Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) state leaders have flayed the government teachers and officials for allegedly threatening the gullible rural masses of stopping social welfare schemes such as pensions, ration cards, housing schemes etc., if they failed to join their wards in the government schools.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, TRSMA state president Srinivas Reddy dared the government school teachers to first improve the quality of education to attract the students instead of threatening them. He also said that those teachers, officials and elected representatives should emerge as role models by joining their wards in the government schools.

He reminded them that the State Government was spending at least Rs. 35,000 per annum on each student in the government schools. “But, the quality of education is very poor, forcing the people to join their children in private schools,” he pointed out. The private educational institutions were not getting any subsidies or freebies from the Government, Mr. Reddy added.

Alleging that some persons were misusing the Right to Information Act and black-mailing the private schools, he claimed that the Act was not applicable to the private schools, as they were not getting government funding. He said that over Rs. 10,000 crore of tax-payers’ money was being spent towards government sector education in the State.

He also urged the State Government to extend the fee reimbursement scheme to the private schools and promised to provide 25 per cent reservations to the poorer sections as per the Right to Education Act. Association state general secretary Y. Shekhar Rao, state advisor E. Prasad Rao, associate president Ravishankar, district working president D. Sripal Reddy and others were also present.