TRS on course to fulfilling electoral promises: KTR

Restoring confidence among various sections of people, maintaining law and order, attracting investment, continued focus on irrigation projects and generating employment are the significant achievements of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government during the past two and a half years, according to Information Technology and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

The TRS government is at mid-term and KTR, as Mr. Rama Rao is popularly referred to, feels that his father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is well on course to fulfilling the party's electoral promise of providing "Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu" (water, financial resources and jobs) to people.

KTR told The Hindu that what happened in June 2014 "was not a mere change of guard or power from one party to the the other. It was an historic occasion, a new State, facing acute power shortage, was formed amid apprehensions among certain sections of people" .

However, he said, within a short span of 6-8 months the Chief minister had been able to instil confidence among people, and to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the State.

"Very rarely we see such a smooth transformation from agitation to administration", he said, adding that "there is a reason why people are saying KCR is the best CM".

As per KTR, there had been no political or administrative setbacks to the ruling party during the first half of its term. The only regret was losing seven mandals of Khammam district to Andhra Pradesh, which was due to extraneous factors.

Stating that the CM had set the tone for the future of the State in right note, he said that the Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPass) had been acclaimed as the best in the country. TS-iPass was enacted by the State Government for speedy processing of applications for issue of various clearances for industries.

He said that in the past couple of years, 2550 industries involving an investment of Rs 44,791 crore had been established in the State, generating employment to over 1.6 lakh people. This apart, 30,000 people had been recruited by TS Public Service Commission and 10,000 were recruited by the police department.

As far as financial resources were concerned, he said, Telangana "is a rich State" and its economy was growing at 17 per cent, at double the rate of national average.

"Compare us with previous governments in AP. We have done better then they," he said.