TRS not to support Bharat bandh

more-in

HYDERABAD: The TRS will not support the Opposition sponsored Bharat Bandh against demonetisation on November 28 as the party had already asked the Central Government to see that the hardships faced by people were overcome.

TRS Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha B. Vinod Kumar told a press conference that the party had taken a stand to give suggestions to the Centre as the demonetisation scheme was already under implementation

Mr. Vinod Kumar released a letter questioning the Centre’s written reply to a question raised by TD Rajya Sabha member T. G. Venkatesh turning down the Telangana government’s request to increase the seats of the Legislative Assembly in the State until Article 170 of the Constitution was amended.

The TRS MP said the Constitution, while creating new States by reorganisation, conferred supreme and exclusive power on Parliament under Articles 3 and 4 of the Constitution to enact provisions for dividing land, water and other resources, distribute assets and liabilities of predecessor States amongst new States and make provisions for contracts and other legal rights and obligations.

However, Section 26 (1) in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was tantamount to an amendment of the Constitution and had an overriding effect over some other provisions in Article 170. The Section 26 (1), if interpreted correctly, was enough to enable increase in Assembly seats. At the most, a minor amendment to the section was required to remove ambiguity and clarify its intent. It will pave the way for expeditious delimitation of seats following their increase.