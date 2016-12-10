TRS MPs meet PM on extension for Chief Secretary

A three-member delegation of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs, led by its party leader A.P. Jitendra Reddy, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at the Parliament House and broached the subject of extension of the term of State Chief Secretary Pradeep Chandra, whose term was coming to an end.

In the course of their 10-minute interaction with the Prime Minister, the MPs reportedly asked him to favourably recommend the case of Mr. Chandra for an extension of a few months. Mr. Chandra was the first Chief Secretary of the newly-formed State.

The MPs also raised the issues related to the difficulties being faced by the people of the State due to demonetisation and steps needed to be taken to ease the situation. The exact response of the Prime Minister to the remarks was not known.

Separately, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, currently here to attend a conference as well as the wedding reception of Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s daughter, went to the residence of Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya.

While the officials in the Telangana government described it as a ‘courtesy call,’ it appeared that in the course of their interaction they exchanged notes on a number of issues related to the State vis-à-vis the subjects being handled by Mr. Dattatreya at the Centre.

Later, the Chief Minister along with his party MPs left for Hyderabad as the State Assembly session was scheduled to commence its session from December 16.

In the course of his two-day stay here, Mr. Rao had an interactive session with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley where he asked him to ensure early release of the second instalment of the money due to Telangana for development of backward areas.