TRS, Congress indulge in blame-game over housing for the poor

more-in

The opposition and the ruling party traded charges in the Legislative Council on Tuesday over the weaker section housing programmes, including double bed room houses, an election promise of the TRS. While the Congress members tried to put the ruling party on the mat for constructing only about 1,200 double bed room houses in two-and-a-half years as against the promised 2.6 lakh houses, the ruling party countered the Congress party with large-scale corruption in the housing schemes -- Rajiv Swagruha and Rajiv Gruhakalpa -- during its regime. Initiating the discussion on weaker section housing schemes including the DBR houses, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari presented a detailed note -- most of it dealt with the corruption indulged in by the previous Congress regime from 2004 to 2014 and the huge burden it imposed on the poor beneficiaries. Over 45 lakh houses were constructed only on paper while the money went into pockets of corrupt people, he said. Leader of Opposition Mohd. Ali Shabbir said there might have been irregularities but it was up to the government to inquire and recover the money by now. “Those who indulged in corruption are now in your party,” he remarked.

Lashing out at the Congress party when its member Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy advised the ruling party to express its inability and seek apology from people for false promise on DBR houses, Mr. Srihari said Congress had patented corruption in the country. MIM member Syed Altaf Hyder Razvi said it was futile for the Congress and the ruling party to be indulging in the blame game.