TDPTS seeks white paper on metro project

‘Delay in execution of the project has escalated the cost by Rs. 3,000 crore’

The Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit has demanded that the State Government release a white paper on the progress of works relating to Hyderabad Metro Rail.

The inordinate delay in the execution of the project has escalated the cost by as much as Rs. 3,000 crore and the project is unlikely to be completed before 2020.

The executing agency had made clear that the Government should bear the escalated costs of the project, TDP polit bureau member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy said on Monday.

He said the Government with its frequent change in stand was responsible for the cost escalation.

The ruling party opposed metro corridor to pass through Sultan Bazar and Legislative Assembly, but had permitted the same routes after coming to power. The same was the case with the announcements on skyways and link roads along Musi river to ease traffic congestion. “The Government had officially communicated that the road planned along Musi connecting Nagole with Kismatpura has been scrapped in spite of its assurance on taking up the project in the run up to the GHMC elections,” he said.

The Government which cited paucity of funds as reason for not taking up several projects was, however, spending lavishly on construction of new house for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a cost of Rs. 800 crore and was gearing up to spend another Rs. 1,200 crore for dismantling the existing secretariat complex and constructing a new one.

“People will not appreciate the manner in which the Government is spending the public money,” Mr. Reddy said.