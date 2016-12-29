TCA expects recognition from BCCI

The top brass of Telangana Cricket Association, the newly-floated body aimed at providing a platform for the genuine talent in Telangana State, is optimistic of getting recognition from the BCCI soon to realise its goal.

“We have been in constant touch with the top brass of the BCCI and also the top Ministers in the Government of India to get the desired affiliation to give impetus to our efforts,” says TCA vice-president Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, MP.

Mr. Reddy informed the media here on Wednesday that the primary objective of the TCA was to develop cricket in the interior areas of the districts. “We held 16 coaching camps so far in districts. Unlike other associations we ensure transparency for there are no motives in our efforts. We are here for the benefit of the young talent which is denied the chances to showcase its skills,” he said.

On his part, Mr. Y. Laxminarayana, president of TCA, said that the Hyderabad Cricket Association was confined for promoting the game in and around Hyderabad only. “We want to change this as there has been no focus on districts. The fact that politicians cutting across the parties have joined hands to form the TCA, it may be a reminder of our seriousness and commitment to realise our dream of seeing a true Telangana boy represent India one day,” he remarked.

Telangana Development Forum, USA Inc, president K. Vishweshwar Reddy reminded that he had talks with the top officials of the BCCI including president Anurag Thakur and leading players - past and present - of Indian cricket in the US recently.

“We have already explained the need for the presence of the TCA in the newly-formed State. We hope to get things right very soon,” he concluded.