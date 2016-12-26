T-JAC to intensify protest programmes

more-in

The Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) has decided to launch a movement, if necessary, on the problems of people, and the protest planned here on December 29 against the amendments proposed to the Land Acquisition Act 2013 will be a part of it.

The decision to intensify the activities was taken at the steering committee meeting, presided by TJAC chairman Prof. M. Kodandaram, held here on Sunday.

It was decided to hold rallies, stage protests and take up a ‘yatra’ to study the impact of allowing private universities, protection of educational institutions and employment opportunities in February and field visits on Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhageeratha in March and a study on community-based professions and micro industries in April.

Speaking to news persons after the meeting, Mr. Kodandaram demanded that the State Government withdraw the Private Universities bill, speed up the process for regularisation of contract workers, clear the dues of pay revision commission, write-off the remaining crop loan waiver amount in one go and announce agriculture policy. Suggesting the government not to snatch lands from tribal communities, he also wanted the government to implement citizens' charter in all government offices.

Plea to Speaker

Mentioning about increasing defection of elected representatives to the ruling party indirectly, the TJAC chairman urged the political parties to follow values in politics. Further, he requested the Assembly Speaker to maintain the stature of the post by implementing the Anti Defection Law in letter and spirit and suggested bringing the politicians under the purview of the institution of Lokayukta.

Mr. Kodandaram also objected to the State Government decision to scrap the zonal system and instead suggested the government to appoint an experts committees to study the issue.

Stating that TJAC was not a political platform but people still have faith in its path.

The body would continue to exist in future even if one of its members goes on to become Chief Minister.

Comparing politics with medical profession, Mr. Kodandaram said people would go to alternative political leadership if they failed to get things done as they do by visiting another doctor if their ailment is not cured by one doctor. “Administration should go on keeping in mind people's needs but not in tune with the mood of rulers,” he observed.

Resolutions

The meeting also adopted resolutions demanding the government to review its plans for power and irrigation projects, to pay gratuity dues and Telangana increment to pensioners, to restore total pension to the pensioners after 70 years age, to reduce age limit to 70 years from 75 years to give additional 15 per cent pension, to restore old pension system in place of contributory pension scheme and others.