Suspension of three legislators revoked

Protests by Opposition over categorisation of Scheduled Castes resulted in suspension of three legislators, only to be revoked later, during the question hour of Telangana Assembly on Tuesday.

As soon as the day’s proceedings began, members from Congress, TDP and BJP benches stood up and demanded that their adjournment motion over the SC categorisation be allowed by Speaker S. Madhusudanachari.

The Speaker’s repeated appeals for calm failed but he went ahead with the first question of the day which was obstructed by S.A. Sampath Kumar of Congress and Sandra Venkata Veeraiah of TDP as they stormed the podium raising slogans.

Legislative Affairs Minister T. Harish Rao’s warnings went unheeded and both members staged a sit-in inside the podium.

The other members of Congress, Revanth Reddy of TDP, and BJP floor leader G. Kishan Reddy stood up in their seats expressing solidarity with the protest. With the session stalled, Mr. Harish Rao stood up and said the House had already passed resolutions for the categorisation twice in the past, and asked the Opposition to opt for another form, after consultation with the Speaker.

No signs of relenting

With no signs of relenting from the members, he moved the resolution for suspension of three members -- Mr.Sampath Kumar, Mr. Venkata Veeraiah and Mr.Revanth Reddy -- though the latter was merely protesting from his seat.

Even as the question hour continued, members including N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, G. Chinna Reddy and Mr. Kishan Reddy protested from their seats initially and later in the well of the House.

Mr. Harish Rao interpreted the scenes as a sign of reluctance of Congress to participate in the debate on double bedroom houses later in the day.

Leader of the Opposition K. Jana Reddy, who entered the house at this point, retorted saying similar allusions could also be made to the government’s reluctance to discuss the issue of SCs.

He repeated the demand for all-party delegation, and review of suspension of the three members, which were reiterated by Mr. Kishan Reddy, and finally accepted by Mr. Harish Rao.

A resolution for termination of suspension was then moved, and accepted, just before the final query of the question hour.