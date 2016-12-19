Superstition driven killing suspected

more-in

KHAMMAM: In a suspected case of “superstition-driven killing,” a 70-year-old farmer was found murdered with a broken jaw and some of his teeth removed at a farm in Rajaram village in Tirumalayapalem mandal in the small hours of Monday.

The deceased was identified as P China Muttaiah of Rajaram. He was found brutally murdered inside a cattle shed at a farm in the wee hours of the day, sources said.

Muttaiah’s body bore multiple injuries on the head and face including lower jaws, giving rise to the suspicion that it was a case of murder committed under the influence of superstitious beliefs.

When contacted, Tirumalayapalem sub-inspector of police Nagaraju told The Hindu that the case is being investigated from all angles, including personal rivalry and land disputes, if any.