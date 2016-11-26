Sunday’s meeting is the ultimate struggle, says Manda Krishna

more-in

Movement demanding categorisation of SCs to highlight issue through public meeting

HYDERABAD: Founder of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) Manda Krishna described ‘Madigala Dharmayuddha Mahasabha’, a public meeting to be held on Sunday, as the ultimate struggle of a suffering class of people in quest of justice, seeking categorisation of the Scheduled Castes for decades.

“This is not my fight but one that has been there since my grandfathers’ time. That every committee — Justice Lokur, Ramachandra and Usha Mehra — appointed by different Governments has reported that injustice to the SCs was a fact points out to the genuineness of our demands,” he said. The public meeting will be held on Sunday evening at the Parade Grounds.

“Also, a marked reluctance to introduce a Bill in Parliament for this, however, indicates political apathy of successive Governments. Our struggle has been relentless, but while we are at it, honestly, we have nothing against people of other castes/sections of society. There are poor people in all sections and our fight is against poverty,” he told presspersons at a ‘Meet The Press’ programme organised by Telangana Journalists Union (TJU).

Political unanimity

He said virtually every political party saw reason in the MRPS demand of categorisation during the 20-day dharna at Jantar Mantar in the national capital between July 19 and August 10. “Senior leader of constituent parties in the ruling National Democratic Alliance, the Opposition comprising the United Progressive Alliance and the Left have all expressed their unconditional support to us,” he said.

Asked about dignitaries who would attend the ‘Dharmayuddha Mahasabha’, he said they would surely include Union Ministers M. Venkaiah Naidu and Bandaru Dattatreya and All India Congress Committee General Secretary Digvijay Singh, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar and AICC SC/ST Cell chairman K. Raju. As for the Left, it would be represented by general secretaries Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy (Communist Party of India) and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M), he said.

Earlier, TJU president Kappara Prasad proffered an introduction while general secretary Nilesh Joshi proposed a vote of thanks.