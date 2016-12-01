Sukhdeo Thorat receives Eashwari Bai Memorial Award

more-in

Dalits, adivasis lagging behind other groups in the State, says ICSSR chairman

Chairman of the Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi, Sukhdeo Thorat said the only tribute to the eminent dalit leader and former legislator Eashwari Bai would be to carry forward her good work and ideals.

While appreciating launch of residential schools by the Telangana State government for underprivileged sections, Prof. Thorat, who received the Eashwari Bai Memorial Award — 2016 on her birth anniversary on Thursday, noted that the social indicators of the dalit, adivasi sections are as yet lower than other groups in the State. He recalled his visit to the city about 11 months ago, after dalit scholar Rohith Vemula’s suicide in January this year, and said he made recommendations through a written article for improving the conditions of dalit students in the university campuses.

He paid rich tributes to Eashwari Bai by saying that he was overwhelmed by her contribution as legislator and social worker. In a period when it was difficult for women to come out and work in public domain, she proved her mettle with her fiery, determined, motivated and ideologically committed persona. She was personification of B.R.Ambedkar’s definition of greatness, and followed his principles till the end.

Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari announced that the Telangana State government would launch 210 more residential schools for SC, ST, BC and minority sections in 2017-18 to mark the centenary celebrations of Eashwari Bai. In the coming four to five years, Rs. 10,000 crore will be spent on the welfare of the deprived sections. He also assured that the life history of Eashwari Bai will be introduced into the school curriculum from next year.

“In the joint State, there was no mention of Eashwari Bai, despite her forceful voice for the underprivileged sections and women. Telangana government is committed to honouring its leaders, poets, writers and intellectuals, and hence came forward to celebrate her birth anniversary,” Mr. Srihari said.

He lauded Prof. Thorat for his work for underprivileged sections, and delineated the State government’s initiatives including overseas scholarships and residential schools and colleges.

Legislator and chairperson of Eashwari Bai Memorial Trust Geeta Reddy described Eashwari Bai — who was also her mother — as a firebrand leader who didn’t care for positions. She was very active in 1969 Telangana movement, and was one of the two who won elections on behalf of Telangana Praja Samiti.

Minister Ajmeera Chandulal, Legislator and cultural ambassador Rasamayi Balakishan, TSPSC chairperson Ghanta Chakrapani, Chairman of SC Corporation Pidamarthi Ravi, and OSD of Buddha Project Mallepally Laxmaiah also attended the award presentation event conducted by the Department of Language and Culture in association with the Trust.