Sub-Inspector on PM security duty shoots himself dead

Deceased was depressed over disputes with a woman he was in love with

: Sridhar, a police Sub-Inspector from Komaram Bheem, Asifabad district, deployed for security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, shot himself dead with his service pistol in a building at Rajendranagar, police said.

The body of Sridhar, with a bullet wound on the chest, was found lying in the room of a 23-floor building off pillar No. 177 of PVNR Express Highway. The reason for his suicide is yet to be ascertained, but the investigators suspect that depression over a love affair drove him to the extreme step.

“Inquiries indicated that he was upset over some issues, which came in the way of him marrying the woman he loved,” the investigators said.

Sridhar, working as SI of Chinthala Manapally in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, came to the city for bandobust arrangements for Mr. Modi’s visit.

The SI and two other constables were deployed atop the 23-floor building. The three-member team was instructed to keep watch on the movements of suspects on the road.

Around 10.30 p.m. on Friday, the SI told the constable that he wanted to take break for some time. There was a duplex flat on the 23rd floor. The SI went into one of the rooms. He rang up the woman through his mobile phone. “Even as the conversation was going on, Sridhar reportedly said that he would end his life. The woman at the other end too said the same thing,” the investigators said.

The SI counted one, two, three and shot himself with the pistol on his chest. The woman at other end thought Sridhar banged his phone in anger as he did so earlier sometimes. She called a little later, but Sridhar had died by then.

A constable, who came to the building on Saturday morning for duty, was the first person to see the SI dead.