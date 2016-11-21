Sub-Inspector’s son held for assaulting truck driver

more-in

A Sub-Inspector’s son was arrested by the Shamshabad police for beating a truck driver with a stick after he rammed his car into the former’s heavy vehicle on Saturday.

P. Sravan Kumar rammed the truck while returning to the city from Gadwal when the driver made a sudden turn to the right, said an official from the Shamshabad police station.

According to the official, Sravan Kumar hit Azim, the truck driver, with what is believed to be a lathi used by the police.

“We don’t know how he got the lathi. Sravan’s father works as an SI in a district. He has been arrested and sent for remand,” stated the official. The accused is a software company employee who works abroad. He has been booked under section 324 of the IPC.

Thirteen held

Thirteen persons were arrested by the Rachakonda police’s Special Operations Team (SOT) on Sunday for gambling.

The incident took place at Netajinagar under the Saroornagar police station limits. Out of the Rs.2.35 lakhs which was seized, officials found three Rs.2,000 denomination notes.The remaining were in the old demonitised currency notes of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000.

In another case, the West Zone Task Force team raided a gambling den and arrested six people at a house in Asif Nagar. Officials seized Rs.91,150 in cash and six mobile phones after the raid. The accused were then handed over to the Asif Nagar police for further action.

Brothers held on charge of killing sibling

The Madhapur police arrested two brothers for the murder of one of their siblings, which took place last week. Devender Mishra was stabbed to death by his brothers -- Mahender and Deepender. Another of the four siblings is in the hospital undergoing treatment, after he was injured in the fight that ensued, which resulted in Devender’s death, said an official from the Madhapura police. “Devender was mentally challenged. He claimed that he had killed their mother, which is untrue. The deceased also told his brothers that he would kill them. Angry that he uttered such things, Mahender, in a fit of rage, killed him along with his other sibling,” said the official.

He added that their parents have not been informed about the incident.

A case was registered under sections 302 and 307 of the IPC.

Thirty trucks seized

After receiving several complaints from citizens, the Madhapur traffic police booked 30 tipper trucks belonging to various companies under the Motor Vehicle Act on November 19 for carrying stones, debris and other such materials without proper precautions and putting the public in danger.

The special drive against the tipper trucks was done in the night and the heavy vehciles were compounded for flouting traffic rules.

The Madhapur traffic police will also carry out another drive against water tankers for spilling water onto the roads while transporting water. Contractors involved in the work to transport debris and heavy materials in tippers have been warned by the Cyberabad police not flout traffic rules.