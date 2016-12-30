Students demand hike in mess charges

more-in

HYDERABAD: Students from across the city, led by the BC Students’ Association staged a protest at the Hyderabad Collectorate on Thursday, demanding increase in mess charges, and fee reimbursement arrears.

Legislator and BC Welfare Society president R. Krishnaiah addressed the gathering and criticised the TRS government for not paying the fee and scholarship arrears from previous year, due to which the students who completed their education are being denied their certificates.

College managements are asking second and third year students to first pay the fee, with the promise of reimbursement after the Government pays, he said.

The students demanded increase in mess charges from Rs.750 per month to Rs.1500 per month for school students’ hostels, and from Rs.1050 to Rs.2,000 for college students’ hostels. Further, the Association has demanded increase in day scholars’ scholarships, and Rs.10,000 crore budgetary allocation for BCs’ development and BC sub-plan, among others.