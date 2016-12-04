Students continue to wait for uniform

more-in

Even with half-yearly exams nearing, students of government schools attend classes wearing old uniform or sometimes torn ones

The half-yearly examinations are nearing, but the students of several government schools have still not received their uniform and are attending classes wearing old uniform and sometimes the torn ones.

This is feared to create disparity among students.

It may be recalled that the State government, with an aim to provide employment to powerloom weavers in Sircilla textile town, had placed an order for production of fabric through mutually-aided cooperative societies (MACS) required for government students.

The weavers were informed to produce 1.11 crore meters of cloth worth Rs. 45 crore.

Initially, it was proposed to produce 33 lakh meters of fabric in 20 days after placing the order in the first week of July. The grey fabric produced was handed over to the Telangana State Textile Complex Cooperative Society Limited for taking up dyeing, processing and printing.

But it is almost six months since the order was placed, the Telangaa State Textile Complex Cooperative Society is yet to hand over the cloth to Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan (SSA) for distribution among students.

The SSA would provide Rs. 40 as stitching charges for a pair of uniform. The Telangana Rashtra Teachers’ Federation (TRTF) district president, M. Prathap Reddy, found fault with the government for non-supply of school uniforms even as half-yearly examinations were round the corner.

“When will the students get the fabric and when will they get it stitched?” he asked and demanded that the government increase the stitching charges to at least Rs. 100 per pair of uniform.

“During student enrolment, we made tall claims about supply of free books and uniforms. But now, we have let them down,” lamented a government school headmaster.

The Education Department officials said that they have no idea when the uniforms would be distributed to the students.