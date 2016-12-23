Students back demand for coal mine

: Scores of students from various educational institutions formed a human chain in Yellendu, on Thursday, expressing their solidarity with the ongoing agitation by the Joint Action Committee formed by various trade unions including the CITU, AITUC and IFTU.

The JAC is demanding extension of life of 21 Incline underground coal mine in the coal town.

Activists owing allegiance to the SFI, PDSU, AISF and some other student unions took to the streets under the aegis of the JAC as part of a campaign christened “Save Yellendu.”

The demonstrators marched through the main streets of the coal town before forming a human chain near the old bus stand area.

They displayed banners seeking new lease of life for the 21 Incline mine, one of the oldest coal mines of the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). The demonstrators also demanded the SCCL open new mines in Yellendu area which is considered the birthplace of the company.

Meanwhile, the three-day relay hunger strike by the members of the JAC concluded in front of the old bus stand on Thursday.

Addressing the demonstrators on the occasion, the JAC leaders demanded that the company management shelve its alleged move to close the 21 incline mine and extend the working life of the mine to provide a safeguard to the livelihoods of scores of coal miners.

They threatened to boycott the Singareni Foundation Day ceremony slated for Friday.