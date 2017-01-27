String of reforms in Telangana University

Telangana University is witnessing a series of reforms with an objective to promote healthy academic environment. As part of a string of measures initiated, all the colleges on the campus will have biometric attendance machines by the beginning of February.

This is a major initiative to ensure the punctuality among the faculty and other staff members working there. “The biometric recording of the attendance will automatically ensure the punctuality of the staff and there will be no complacency in enforcing the punctuality among the staff members,” said Vice-Chancellor P. Sambaiah.

Attendance

“The faculty and staff must be available to the students and to the administration on the campus in the prescribed timings and there must not be any compromise in enforcing this reform,” he added. Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor met with a success by making all the private and affiliated colleges of the university to pay their huge dues to continue their affiliation with the university.

About ₹3 crore of pending affiliation fee was bogging down functioning of the university, which is funds-starved, and as soon as he took over as the vice-chancellor, Mr. Sambaiah persuaded and forced the affiliated colleges to cough up their dues. Thus, most of the colleges cleared a major part of their dues.

Mess dues

Another aspect of concern was piling up of mess dues by the hostel boarders and the Vice-Chancellor made it mandatory to release the memorandum of marks or any other certificate only after producing their ‘no dues’ certificate.

“Earlier it was like free for all and nobody bothered to make the students pay their pending bills. And as a result, there was a massive due of around ₹2.50 crore in the hostels. With such huge pending dues, it was impossible to run the hostels,” he explained.

With the VC’s orders and persuasion, many students are coming forward to pay dues and are now helping the hostels run messes properly. “There will be further initiatives to minimise the dues, he said and added that though it is difficult to bring in reforms in the traditional universities it is not impossible to push them to bring in transparency, accountability and discipline on the campus,” he opined.