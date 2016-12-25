Strange-looking animal captured

more-in

A strange-looking animal belonging to the cat family was captured by villagers of Motkur in Yadadri-Bhongir district and handed over to forest officials who set it free in the thick forest of Mallapur nearby on Sunday.

The officials took the picture of the animal and referred it to wild life experts for identification. Divisional Forest Officer V. Srinivas Rao said the animal was not sent to zoo because it was in the category of “free ranging animal” which was not supposed to be detained because it was not required for scientific research. It was not a man-eater either.

It was two ft long, one and a half ft tall, bore white and black stripes on the back with bushy hair and feet resembling those of the bear. Its tail was also two ft long. The villagers described it as “Marnagi” which survived eating fowls and birds. The animal was caught in an agricultural field where it was feeding on fowls for a few days during nights. The villagers had laid a trap on Saturday night.