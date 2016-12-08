Steps on for expansion of highway

more-in

KHAMMAM: The ambitious plan to widen the Suryapet-Khammam-Aswaraopeta Highway into four-lane is set to take shape with the government agencies embarking on a survey of the traffic on the vital road.

The widening of the existing 186-km Suryapet-Khammam-Aswaraopeta highway, considered the lifeline between Khammam and Nalgonda districts, has been a long-pending demand.

The existing two-lane highway between the two district headquarters towns — Khammam and Suryapet — is unable to cope with high traffic density. The Khammam-Suryapet stretch of the highway is the vital road link to the NH-65 which passes through Suryapet and connects Vijayawada, the major city in Andhra Pradesh, with Telangana capital Hyderabad.

Further, the goods traffic on the Suryapet-Khammam-Aswaraopeta stretch is very high as a large number of heavy vehicles take this route to reach NH-16 at Rajahmahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh bypassing Vijayawada.

Assigned to NHAI

The Central Government has reportedly given its nod for upgradation of the Suryapet-Khammam-Aswaraopeta Highway into four-lane and entrusted the task to the National Highways Authority, sources said.

The agencies concerned have initiated traffic survey at select stretches of the highway to assess the traffic flow rate, viability of the upgradation project and other crucial factors, sources in the Roads and Buildings Department said.

The traffic survey will serve as the basis for the detailed project report of the proposed road widening project, sources added.

Work on expansion of the vital link road within the limits of Khammam town is already on. Four-laning has been completed on some stretches and work is going on in some other stretches in the town.