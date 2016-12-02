Stats Olympiad for school students

more-in

The 9th Statistics Olympiad, aimed at spotting statistical talent among high school and Intermediate students, will be held on January 8 across the country.

The Olympiad being conducted by the C.R. Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Sciences (AIMSCS) located in the University of Hyderabad, is open to students from classes 8 to 11 and those who have secured A+ grade in mathematics.

The competition will be conducted at two levels and it will be held in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Visakhakapatnam, Aurangabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore.

Registration fee is Rs.100. Interested students have to apply online on the website ‘www.crraoaimscs.org’ before December 23.