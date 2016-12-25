State has over Rs.50,000 cr. currency deficit, says Etala

Consumer rights: Finance Minister Etala Rajender at a programme to mark National Consumer Day in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G_RAMAKRISHNA

more-in

HYDERABAD: The total currency withdrawn from circulation in the State after the Centre’s demonetisation move on November 8 was Rs.71,000 crore, of which only Rs.20,700 crore has been replenished so far, Minister for Finance Etala Rajender said.

He was addressing a meeting at Secretariat to mark the ‘National Consumers Day’ here on Saturday.

The scarcity of currency has caused immense problems to common people, the Finance Minister said.

However, the Government has supported the move as it aimed to reinforce the constitutional spirit of equitable distribution of the country’s wealth among all its citizens.

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has made a few suggestions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how to preclude inconvenience to people, the Minister said.

Banking at e-POS

The Civil supplies Department was implementing a project to facilitate bank transactions through the e-POS terminals at the fair price shops spread across the state, Civil Supplies Commissioner C.V.Anand said in his address.

There are 17,200 fair price shops, many of them at remote places where banks do not have their branches.

The fair price shops can be the points of Aadhaar enabled payment system, where bills can be paid online through biometrics or iris scan.

This will be effective in the context of the push for digital transactions post-demonetisation.

The project will be initiated in a month’s time, and implemented phase-wise in all FP shops by April next year, Mr. Anand said on the sidelines of the meeting.

“The present e-POS system is based on Linux operating system, and needs to be changed to Android,” Mr. Anand said.

The Department would be calling for tenders soon for purchase of Aadhaar-linked Android-based e-POS machines, the Commissioner Civil Supplies said.