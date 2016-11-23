State Government in no hurry to assess impact

more-in

Telangana government is in no mood to hazard a guess on the magnitude of the impact on the economic activity and revenue loss to the State on account of demonetisation.

Initially, it has feared Rs.2,000 crore loss of revenue but now the government prefers to wait till January to make an assessment and accordingly make its budget proposals.

The panic set in due to rapid fall in the revenues in the initial two days following demonetisation gave place to cautious optimism that some sectors will be affected but they will still grow albeit at a rate less than what has been estimated for the current financial year. For instance, in the excise sector, sources said, overall depot sales in Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited have increased in the last 12 days days on an average by 10 per cent over that of corresponding period last year. The proportionate taxation will also see 10 per cent increase. “The response was negative on November 9 and 10. Thereafter, the department started monitoring the depot sales on a two-hourly basis. The rate of growth has come down from the targeted 20 per cent but we are over and above that of last year as on today,” sources said.

Another official said that in the initial days after demonetisation, literally every thing came to a stand still as people were making a beeline to the banks to exchange the old notes and for depositing the high denomination notes and for withdrawal of cash.

“But it’s early days to assess the impact as yet because the exchange of notes is on till November 24. The VAT revenue to be realised in November is for commercial transactions that had already taken place in October before demonetisation. We will not know the hit on the revenues till next month-end at least.