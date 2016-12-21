State, Centre told to look into issue of Gulf immigrant deaths

more-in

: A division bench of Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Shankar Narayana on Tuesday felt that it was high time for the Union of India and States of AP and Telangana to start looking into the problem of helplessness of migrants who are facing difficulties and 150 deaths in Gulf countries.

The Bench was dealing with a case filed by Giridhar, an advocate, who said that he was moved seeing a report that 150 corpses are lying in Saudi Arabia. These 150 bodies are of persons from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The bodies are lying there “with families unable to bring them back for last rites”. The report further pointed out that among workers in Saudi Arabia, thousands of workers were from Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Mahububnagar and Nizamabad district. Some are also from of Andhra Pradesh. The petitioner relied upon news items in English dailies. The bench said that it is a mammoth humane problem and it needs urgent attention. The bench adjourned the case by three weeks.