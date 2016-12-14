more-in

Funny Side Up will organise the following stand up comedy events this week - The Comedy with Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, hosted by Rohit Swain and featuring Shyam Tenali, Aqua, The Park, Somajiguda - Tickets Availalbe on Book My Show, 8 p.m, December 15.

Friday Comedy with Filter Coffee – headlined by Rohit Swain, hosted by Vivek Muralidharan and special acts by Ashwin Nair and Venkat Ramanan, Coffee Cup, Sainikpuri – Rs. 400 fully redeemable cover charge, 7:45 p.m., on December 16.