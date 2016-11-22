Staff in 31 dists. to get salaries from their own treasuries

more-in

HYDERABAD: The government employees in the re-organised 31 districts of the State will be disbursed salaries for the month of November in their own districts through the district treasuries.

There remained some uncertainty over the disbursement of salaries in the respective districts as the cadre strength - number of sanctioned posts and personnel in each district- is not yet finalised.

After the reorganisation of districts, salaries for the month of October were released through the erstwhile district headquarters for all the employees as there was no time to finalise the cadre strength in each department by the Head of the Department and District Collector and communicate to the Finance Department.

Sources said that the normal practice is for the Head of the Department to give list of employees based on the sanctioned cadre strength so that the Finance Department would give its approval for the sanction of their salary. The list is insisted so as to check misuse of funds under the salary head.

As the exercise to finalise the cadre strength is still in progress, the Finance Department relaxed the rule for the month of November and directed the Heads of Departments to draw the salary on the basis of ‘order to serve’ issued to the employees relocated to the new districts pending allocation of employees on a permanent basis.

About 40,000 employees of erstwhile 10 districts were redeployed in the reorganised 31 districts and they would get their salaries from their respective district treasuries.