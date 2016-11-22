Hyderabad

Sports meet for differently-abled tomorrow

Sports competitions for differently abled students will be held at Ambedkar Stadium on Thursday at 10 a.m. Deaf and dumb, visually impaired, mentally challenged and differently abled children can participate in the competitions.

Applications invited

Applications were invited from minority unemployed youth for joining coaching in tackling banking recruitment examinations. Interested can submit their applications before November 30 online at www.msc.tealangana.gov.in , according to minority welfare officer P.R. Vikram Reddy.

