Special court under Companies Act for Telangana

The Ministry of Company Affairs said it was considering a proposal to designate a court in Telangana as a special court to try criminal offences under the Companies Act, 2013.

Section 435 of the Act empowers the Central government to establish or designate as many special courts in the country as necessary for the purpose of speedy trial of offences punishable with two years or more. However, the judge of the court has to be appointed by the Ministry with the concurrence of the Chief Justice of the jurisdictional High Court.

The Ministry of Company Affairs has already designated existing courts, presided by Sessions or Additional Sessions Judges, as special courts under the Act in 19 States. It was now considering proposals for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Kerala, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu. Concurrence was not given for designating special courts in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Karnataka.

This was stated by Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal in a written reply to Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP B. Vinod Kumar in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

If a court was designated as special court for Telangana, the cases under the Act would be transferred from the Special Court for Economic Offences at Nampally, which is trying a whole gamut of offences related to corporates, income-tax, Enforcement Directorate, and other agencies.