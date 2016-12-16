Speaker urged to heed HC directive on defected MLAs

more-in

HYDERABAD: The Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit has urged Assembly Speaker S. Madhusudhanachary to take a decision on the disqualification of 12 of its MLAs who defected to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti.

TDP-TS legislature party leader A. Revanth Reddy submitted a representation to the Speaker reminding him about the High Court’s direction to take a decision on the petitions within three months. The deadline of three months set by the High Court would expire by December 20 and the Speaker was requested to take a decision before that date.

The TDP-TS had moved disqualification petitions against E. Dayakar Rao, T. Srinivas Yadav, G. Sayanna, T. Prakash Goud, T. Krishna Reddy, M. Kishan Reddy, M. Krishna Rao, K.P. Vivekanand, Ch. Dharma Reddy, S. Rajender Reddy, M. Gopinath and Arikepudi Gandhi. Mr. Revanth Reddy expressed concern that the Speaker instead of acting on the petitions had allowed the merger of these MLAs into the ruling party, prompting the TDP-TS to take legal recourse.

He said the TDP-TS would be compelled to approach the court again if the Chair did not act upon the defected MLAs before the deadline.