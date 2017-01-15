Some way to force film audienceto buy refreshments?

more-in

A theatre in the city, which sought to capitalise the frenzy created by two superhero films, landed itself on the wrong side of the law when it attempted to take its viewers for a ride.

Saroornagar police raided Siva Ganga theatre in Dilsukhnagar on Saturday and arrested its manager Shashidar Reddy on the charge of selling tickets at an increased price. The theatre was airing the Balakrishna starrer Gautamiputra Satakarni and Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No. 150. The theatre management defended its action, saying the increased price of the ticked included popcorn and a cold drink. However, the police made the arrest, acting on complaints that viewers were forced to buy refreshments, against their will, through increased price of cinema ticket.

“The theatre management forced viewers to buy tickets for Rs. 160 when the cost of one ticket was Rs. 90. Though popcorn and a cold drink add up to the hiked cost, we registered cases,” said Sub-Inspector R. Saidulu.

According to Mr. Saidulu, complaints were received from viewers that the management, acting in a clever manner, palmed off refreshments on them and made them pay the additional price. The team of cops also found that tickets were being sold outside the counter in black.

Cases under Sections 420 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code were registered against the manager.