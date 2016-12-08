Soldiers’ lives, not all that rosy

Soldiers fighting at the borders figure very frequently in the popular narrative, usually with an aim to silence the anti-establishment critics. Even standing in demonetisation queues is valorised in the social media using comparison with the standing hours of the border sentries.

Notwithstanding the heroic image projected by various formal and informal media, the status of soldiers in real life is not all that enviable.

Lot many ex-servicemen of non-commissioned officer ranks are finding it difficult to get jobs and survive after retiring from the forces, say officials.

The defence men of lower ranks become eligible for pension only after serving 15 years in the armed forces. They do not get even half of the salary as pension, which drives them to find jobs outside.

“After retirement, the ex-servicemen get pension less than Rs. 10,000 per month. To complement it, they work as security officers in private establishments where payments are not much,” says G. Srinivas Reddy, president of the TNGO (Secretariat), who is also an ex-serviceman.

Unfortunately, most ex-servicemen are past their prime by the time they retire, with more responsibilities in the form of ageing parents and growing children. The mandatory two per cent quota for ex-servicemen is rarely adhered to.

“I am the only ex-serviceman working in the secretariat, whereas as per the quota, there should have been at least 40 of us,” Mr. Reddy said.

Only two departments in State are filling up the quota of ex-servicemen of late, namely Police and School Education, he says. Here too, discrimination continues by way of qualifications.

Central guidelines issued in 1986 stipulate that matriculate ex-servicemen with 15 years in defence service should be considered as graduates with regard to re-employment in central civil services and posts. However, the relaxation is applicable only to Group-C or lower posts.

“In the State too, higher posts are out of bounds for us. Though we are equipped with graduation certificates, we can become only constables in Police, and not SIs. This is unfair,” says Mr. Reddy.

There are others such as World War-II veterans and who fought in 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars, whose known numbers are about 200-250 in Telangana.

“They were recruited only for the purpose of war and discharged without any pension later. They live in pitiable conditions,” says Director, Sainik Welfare Board, P. Ramesh Kumar.

While the WW-II veterans do get honorariums from respective state governments, those who served in later wars do not have any pension schemes, except the pittance paid by the Board.

“We pay mere Rs. 400 as pension per month to the war veterans, war widows, disabled soldiers and family members. We are hoping to increase it to Rs. 1,000 soon, to achieve parity with the Telangana State Government,” Col. Ramesh Kumar said.

The Board has a corpus of Rs. 10 crore now, up from the Rs. 3 croe to Rs. 4 crore it was left with post state bifurcation, thanks to increased contributions from the State Government employees.