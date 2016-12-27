Six held on charge of raping, murdering woman

more-in

Six persons were arrested by the Rajendranagar police for raping and murdering a woman three months ago at Mushak Mahal at Attapur.

Of the accused, three of them had sexually assaulted the deceased before killing her and all of them are involved in 11 more cases for robbery, burglary, and other offences under different police station limits in the city.

According to P. V. Padmaja, the accused are -- Mohd. Yousuf, Syed Nawaz, Syed Gafoor, Azam Khan and Mohd Amer.

Of them, Yousuf, Nawaz and Gafoor raped the victim three months ago after consuming alcohol at a wine shop in the last week of September. After the victim started shouting for help, they hit her with boulders, killing her.

Home guard held

on extortion charge

A home guard and his accomplice who was impersonating as a police official were arrested by the Meerpet police for extorting money from people.

The accused, M. Suresh, a home guard with the Saroornagar police station, and B. Srinivas extorted money posing as Blue Colts police officials. According to the police, the duo began extorting money from couples who would be in isolated places at Gurramguda and Badangpet under the Meerpet police station limits.

The duo forcibly collected one cell phone, Rs.2,100 in cash and a gold chain weighing six grams from two couples so far.

Pub owner booked

A pub owner was booked by the Jubilee Hills police for threatening an African national with a toy gun.

Gagan, who runs Sky pub on Road No. 2, Jubilee Hills, was booked under Sections 506 and 323 for intimidating the youngster, said an official from the Jubilee Hills police station.

The incident took place late in the night on Sunday after an argument broke out between them over parking, he added.

Miscreants burn motorcycles

Miscreants burnt two motorcycles at the Wesley Teachers Colony under the Bowenpally police station limits late on Sunday night.

The two-wheelers whose vehicles were damaged belong to Rampal and Sanjay Bangara, said the police.

“The incident took place between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Sanjay is a relative of Rampal and kept his bike alongside the former’s outside his house. Investigation in on as to who is responsible,” said an official.

A case was registered under Section 435 of the IPC.