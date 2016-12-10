Six bodies retrieved from debris, five more trapped

more-in

HYDERABAD: Six bodies were retrieved from debris on Friday, a day after a newly-constructed six-floor building with a penthouse atop collapsed at Nanakaramguda in the city.

A housewife Rekha and her six-year-old son Deepak, who got trapped beneath the debris on ground floor, were rescued in the early hours in a miracle of sorts. Five more were trapped inside, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya, who continued to camp at the site for second consecutive day supervising rescue operations. Late in the night, body of Shiva, a worker, was retrieved from the debris.

Both the police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were sceptical about survival of those trapped inside but were making all efforts to save them, not leaving anything to chance. “Our primary goal is to do everything for safe rescue of those trapped inside. That is why debris removal working is taking too long and may last till Saturday (today) morning,” Mr. Shandilya said. Eighty persons of NDRF descended on the spot in batches from 11 p.m. on Thursday. Describing it as ‘pancake building collapse’ leaving little scope for survival of occupants, they charted out a strategy for removing massive concrete slab pieces and twisted steel rods. Around 5 a.m. on Friday, they heard cries of a boy from a corner. They drilled a hole on debris. By sending Victim Locating Camera (which is attached to a long rod) through the hole, they found the boy and his mother were alive. They excavated mounds of debris and first brought the six-year-old boy (later identified as Deepak). His mother Rekha who was almost unconscious and pain-stricken too was rescued. They were admitted in a hospital with minor injuries.

“We could see Rekha’s husband lying dead there but since debris lay over him, couldn’t, take out the body immediately,” the Commissioner said. NDRF teams pressed into service their sniffer dogs Rocky and Hardy. They used Life Detecting Scanners too but couldn’t get any clue about survivors. Police used stethoscope cameras and other equipment to check if any survivors were under the debris. An adjacent building with single floor developed cracks as it bore the brunt of the six-floor building collapse.

“We were on the first floor when we heard earthquake like sound. Tying saris to the parapet wall grills, we slid down,” occupants of the building told the police.

The collapsed building owner Satyanarayana Singh and his two sons were absconding. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against them. Telangana government suspended two officials of GHMC for allowing unauthorised construction of the building. A compensation of Rs. 10 lakh to each of the victim’s family was announced. A committee was constituted to study structural safety of buildings.

Mayor G. Rammohan and Minister of Municipal Administration K. Taraka Rama Rao reviewed the rescue work by visiting the site.