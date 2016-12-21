Shuttler Sindhu to promote APIS honey

more-in

HYDERABAD: Honey processor and exporter APIS India Ltd, which recently launched products for the domestic market, has roped in ace shuttler P.V.Sindhu as its brand ambassador.

The commercials featuring the Rio Olympics silver medalist were launched on Wednesday, according to joint managing director Amit Anand and head-marketing Aditya Joshi.

“Her achievement are a reflection of her dedication and passion to bring glory to the country... that resonates well with what we intend to do through our brand,” Mr.Anand said. A honey exporter for around 15 years and a B2B firm, APIS had launched two honey variants — APIS Himalaya and APIS Himalaya Gold — in the domestic market, he added.

Besides aiming to become the third largest player in the organised honey market of the country by 2018, the company is also gearing to grow the tea and cookies business into which it forayed recently. “We are test marketing the tea and cookies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” Mr.Joshi said, adding that over time the company would consider launching different variants of honey.

The company’s processing plant in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, has a capacity to process 100 tonnes a day. Plans to set up facility for tea processing and packaging are under consideration, the senior executives said.