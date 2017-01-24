Seven kg cyst found in woman

more-in

Doctors at Osmania General Hospital found a massive cyst weighing around seven kg when they surgically opened up a 35-year-old woman with severe abdominal distension.

The woman, from Uppuguda, had arrived at the hospital with complaints of abdominal pain and swelling. Imaging showed she had a massive ovarian cyst. Though doctors knew the cyst was big, they were not aware of its exact mass. During surgery on Monday, they retrieved the overgrowth from the woman's left ovary during a three-hour surgery. The mass was big enough to adhere to the patient's colon, urinary bladder and other parts of the abdomen.

Ovarian cysts are common and are known to grow large. Recently, doctors at Gandhi Hospital extracted a 11 kg cyst from the ovary of a Rohingya refugee woman.