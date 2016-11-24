Setting the stage

On a colourful note: Artistes from Nishumbita staging a street play during the launch of the awareness campaign, in the city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Supported by the US Consulate, theatre group Nishumbita to stage plays to create awareness on women empowerment

A US Consulate-supported initiative now seeks to create awareness on women empowerment in the hinterlands of Telangana through street plays.

The ballet and theatre group, Nishumbita, along with a non-government organisation Spandana, have teamed up to enact plays that narrate entrepreneurial successes of women in crisis. The team’s endeavours are being supported by the US Consulate.

The programme also includes mime and puppetry and are enacted in Telugu. During a media launch of the initiative, Rammohan Holagundi, director of the theatre group, said the first stop for their initiative is Medak.