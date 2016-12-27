Selfie spot turns traffic nightmare

As there are no designated parking spots, people who come to see the ‘Love Hyd’ typographic installation at Tank Bund in Hyderabad, park their vehicles haphazardly, contributing to traffic snarls on the busy stretch. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

It is 5.30 p.m. and traffic is beginning to peak on the Tank Bund near the Tripuraneni Ramaswamy Chowdhary statue, when a youngster swerves his two-wheeler away from the ‘Love Hyd’ typographic installation. Within seconds, traffic in both directions on the NH 44 gets gridlocked and traffic Constables step in to restore the flow. “We see one accident every day. The peak hours are between 6.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m., and again in the night between 11 p.m. and 12.30 a.m. when the rush is really madding,” says a Constable at the Gandhinagar Police Outpost near Tank Bund.

Love Hyd, the typographic installation on the Tank Bund made for our age of selfies, has become a rage with the youth, but has become a headache for commuters and policemen. Throughout the day, the installation is thronged by people of all ages. The installation is a collaborative effort of Hitesh Malaviya and Hanif Kureshi, and was inaugurated on the last day of the 15-day street art festival co-hosted by art@telangana, Krishnakriti Foundation, and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

“Saturdays and Sundays are when it looks like some party is going on through the night. It has become a midnight birthday spot with youngsters zipping in to cut cakes, host parties, and take selfies. Yesterday, we had a dozen Christmas parties here. We are dreading New Year’s Eve as we cannot be harsh with the people who want to have some fun,” says the police official.

The red and white installation is arresting to say the least. “We were watching the sunset when we spotted this. We stopped after seeing others clicking photographs,” says Ravi Kumar, as his family members get out of the autorickshaw and run to find suitable spots for photographs. “We chose the spot as it is a prime location with a stunning backdrop of the national glag inside the Sanjeeviah Park as well as the Buddha statue. We didn’t realise it will be such a big hit. However, we are open to suggestions,” says a well-known artist associated with the art project right from the beginning.

Traffic police have put up banners asking drivers not to stop their vehicles, but to no avail. “A few days ago, there was trouble when one of the security guards was roughed up. They created a barricade to stop people from getting onto the installation but a few officers came and removed it saying it was spoiling the look. Now we have to keep whistling to stop people from climbing the sculpture or sitting inside the red circle,” says one of the security guards posted on the spot.