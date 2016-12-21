Secunderabad getting spruced up for Pranab Mukherjee’s southern sojourn

more-in

President Pranab Mukherjee’s arrival in the city on Thursday, likely to be his last southern sojourn during the current presidency, has given Secunderabad its selective annual facelift.

Roads have been freshly laid, new streetlights have been installed, painting of walls and traffic pointers are being done even as garbage bins in locations that fall along the two main routes the President’s convoy takes, are being cleared everyday. The President is expected to land at Air Force Station Hakimpet and make his way to Rahstrapati Nilayam in Bolarum, where nearly 100 Secunderabad Cantonment Board staff have been toiling for three weeks to get the official residence readied.

“This time, the work has been completed well on time and handed over to security personnel. This may well be the last visit and nothing has been left unattended,” said an SCB official. The current presidency ends July next year. On Tuesday, police personnel from North Zone of Hyderabad City Police were overseeing security arrangements around R.P. Nilayam. The adjoining army headquarters of the Andhra and Telangana Sub-Area was also being spruced up.

However, for residents of Secunderbad, the visit brings with a mixed bag of benefits and inconvenience.

“For the past few years, barricades were being put all along the road,” said an automobile mechanic, who operates his workshop on Rudra Road connecting Alwal and R.P. Nilayam. “As a result, we lose out on business during the visit as vehicles cannot be parked along the road.”

A resident of adjoining Malla Reddy Nagar however said President’s visit is a blessing for the area which remains clean for the entire duration of his stay. “The police and Army would not allow stray parking of vehicles and the main road is litter-free,” said M. Vishnu Reddy.

For residents in other areas of Secunderabad Cantonment, President’s visit usually sees a dip in civic services like garbage lifting and cleaning, as a large number of staff is dedicated to R.P. Nilayam for the duration of the retreat. That apart, areas that the President does not visit stand in stark contrast to the areas through which the country’s first citizen’s convoy moves.

The President is expected to return to New Delhi on December 31 following which R.P. Nilayam is likely be open to public for a short duration.