Secunderabad-Nagpur high speed rail corridor mooted

A 12-member delegation of experts from the Russian Railways held preliminary discussions with senior officers of the South Central Railway (SCR) led by Additional General Manager A.K. Gupta on the feasibility and implementation of the Semi-High Speed Rail Corridor between Secunderabad and Nagpur.

The discussions on Wednesday with the objective of conceptualisation of the project will be continued on Thursday ahead of a two-day field study when the visitors will be accompanied by SCR personnel from Secunderabad division too.

Currently, trains to New Delhi take between nine and a half hours to 10 and a half hours to cover the distance of 587 km on the sector. While the Telangana Express leaves here at 6.25 a.m. and reaches Nagpur at 3.40 p.m. the same day, the overnight Dakshin Express leaves here at 10.30 p.m. and reaches Nagpur at 9.05 a.m. the next day. These superfast trains now run at 120 kilometres an hour and once the track strengthening is done, they can touch speeds of about 200 km an hour, an SCR officer said. The visiting delegation was led by the Head of Russian Railways Office in India Vladimir A. Finov and apart from Mr. Gupta, Divisional Manager-Secunderabad Ashesh Agrawal was present.

Discussions

A press release described the discussions were those carrying forward a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Railways in India and the Joint Stock Company ‘Russian Railways’ on technical co-operation in Railway sector last year and later the signing of a protocol in October, 2016 between the two entities on ‘Semi-High Speed Rail’.

Discussions were said to revolve around an analysis of the Secunderabad-Ballarshah section of the corridor that lies on SCR’s network. The Russian delegation sought to know the technicalities of the section and the Additional General Manager briefed them on the salient aspects of the line and highlighted the average traffic flow of passenger carrying and goods trains in the section.

The extensive dialogue included issues like the various components of rail infrastructure - civil engineering involving bridges, tracks and maintenance technology, signalling, rolling stock pertaining to locomotives, coaches and power for the like.