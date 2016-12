I.V. Subba Rao, a retired agricultural scientist from the Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), received the ‘Bharat Ratna Mother Teresa Gold Medal Award’ from the Global Economic Progress and Research Association, a press release said.

Mr. Rao, who had been an ICAR gold medallist from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), served as the head of the plant physiology department of ANGRAU, before his retirement.