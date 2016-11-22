Science exhibition for school students at GITAM

more-in

GITAM University, Hyderabad will organise ‘Open House and Science Exhibition’ on its campus on December 9 and 10.

According to Pro Vice Chancellor N. Siva Prasad all school students (from 8th to 10th Standard) were invited to participate in this event.

The exhibition envisages that children and teachers would try to analyse all aspects of human endeavour with a view to identify where and how the new researches and developments in science and technology can bring sustained progress of society. These researches would lead to improvement in the living conditions facing all challenges.

The objectives of the exhibition are to provide a forum for school children to pursue their natural curiosity and inventiveness to quench their thrust for creativity and to encourage them to visualize future of the nation. This would also help them become sensitive and responsible citizens.

Interested schools may contact T. Viswam on phone No. 98480 92307 and R. Srinivasa Raju on 9885263919.