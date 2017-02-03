Scholarships given away to girl students

more-in

KARIMNAGAR: About 100 girl students who have passed ninth class examinations from various Zilla Parishad high schools in the erstwhile Karimnagar district received scholarships under the Coromandel Girl Child Education Scheme.

The scholarship was instituted by the Coromandel International Limited. The scholarships, in the form of ATM cards in collaboration with State Bank of India, were handed over to the girls at a programme organized in ZP conference hall in here on Thursday.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Tula Uma, legislator G Kamalakar, Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed, company vice president GV Subba Reddy and others handed over financial assistance of ₹5,000 to the first rank holder and ₹3,500 to the second rank winner from respective schools. Coromandel vice president GV Subba Reddy said that the scheme was helping the girl students to continue their higher education. AGM G Srinivas, AMM J Sajan Kumar, deputy manager K Srinivas and others were present.