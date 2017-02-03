Schneider Electric launches energy-efficient switching products

more-in

Schneider Electric has launched a new range of energy-efficient contactors for switching and control applications and a new compact circuit breaker.

The products are largely for industrial and buildings segment besides for automation OEMs. They are to be initially sourced from Schneider’s other global manufacturing units and with a pick up in demand to be made at the company’s plant near Hyderabad, senior executives told presspersons here on Thursday.

Senior vice-president (Switching and Control Line) Deepak Sharma expected the plant near here to start manufacturing them, for both domestic and export markets, in two years. The plant, whose capacity was recently doubled, is into manufacture of various products and 50 per cent of its production gets exported.

Vice-president (Eco Buildings and Partner Business) Shrinivas Chebbi said the new TeSys D Green contactors are equipped with an innovative electronic coil that uses up to 80 per cent less energy and generates up to 50 per cent less heat inside cabinets as compared to electro-mechanical contactors. “This will help large process and manufacturing plants noticeably reduce their energy bill,” he said.

The NSXm circuit breaker provides low voltage protection and ensures a connection in adverse operating condition, said a release from the company.