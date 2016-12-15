Savera Hotel owner arrested

A hotel owner and three workers were arrested by the Chaderghat police on Wednesday for obstructing a Home Guard while he tried to film the establishment which was open late on Tuesday night.

Savera Hotel, situated near Chaderghat crossroads, was clandestinely running even at 3 a.m. and serving customers, said a police official.

The accused have been identified as Zakir, the hotel owner, and workers Jafer, Hafeez, and Nazeemuddin. The official from the Chaderghat police station said that they had obstructed the Home Guard named S. Phani who was in civilian clothes.

The accused have been booked under Section 353 of the IPC and have been sent to judicial remand.

Ganja seized

The Dhoolpet police seized over 3 kilograms of ganja in two separate raids conducted on Wednesday. Officials seized 1.5 kg of dry ganja from the house of one Shankar Singh at Baba Balakdas Mutt in Upper Dhoolpet, and another 2.5 kg from the house of Shubham Singh at Yateemkhana.

The accused were arrested and sent to judicial remand.