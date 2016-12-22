Safety top on police agenda for 2017

more-in

No big talks of using technology for better policing or new programmes to move closer to people, but Cyberabad police surely wants to make people feel safe and secure.

That can be achieved by ensuring the conviction of the accused in all heinous crimes like rapes and murders and that would be priority in the year 2017, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya. Convictions would act as deterrent against offenders and send clear warning signals, he felt.

Reviewing the performance of Cyberabad police this year, coming to an end in 10 days, he candidly admitted that while some crimes registered a spurt others were brought down. “We need to be alert all the time. Even delay of a minute in rushing to the spot will spoil our hard work of months, especially in communal incidents,” he said.

Mr. Sandilya said Cyberabad police would not hesitate to issue a First Information Report (FIR) if a citizen lodges a complaint with basic evidence. “We will verify the facts and proceed according to the law. Issuing FIR would inculcate an element of confidence among people,” he said.

On the lines of Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), Cyberabad police are planning to create a council for the safety and security of employees of pharmaceutical industrial units located in their jurisdiction. Using the available material and human resources, efforts would be made to make the entire commissionerate a safer place, he added.